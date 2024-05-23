White drives in 4, Arizona hangs on to edge Washington 6-5 in Pac-12 tourney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mason White drove in four run, including the go-ahead three-run home run, and top-seeded Arizona defeated ninth-seeded Washington 6-5 in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Wildcats only had to win one game in their pool to advance but has a game with sixth-seeded Cal on Thursday. TheHuskies were eliminated. White’s home run in the third gave Arizona a 4-2 lead. He contributed an RBI single in the sixth to make it 6-2. Four different pitchers threw two innings for the Wildcats with the second, Tony Pluta (2-1) getting the win. Anthony Susac pitched the ninth and got his third save despite giving up two runs on three singles. The tying run was on first. Washington took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a home run by AJ Guerrero.

