Whit Merrifield and the Philadelphia Phillies finalize a $8 million, 1-year contract

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Utility player Whit Merrifield and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized an $8 million, one-year contract. Merrifield gets a $7 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $8 million club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout. The 35-year-old is a three-time All-Star and hit .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs last season while with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 201 stolen bases and led the American League while with the Kansas City Royals three times. He topped the AL with 206 hits and 10 triples in 2019.

