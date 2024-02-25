Whistles from home fans as Borussia Dortmund slumps to first loss of 2024

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BERLIN (AP) — Emre Can headed over with the goal at his mercy in stoppage time as Borussia Dortmund slumped to its first defeat of 2024. Dortmund lost 3-2 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. It prompted a chorus of whistles from some Dortmund fans after full time. Maximilian Beier scored twice for the visitors to come from behind and end a run of eight games without a win. Dortmund remained fourth in the last place that guarantees Champions League qualification. Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg drew 2-2. Freiburg visits Augsburg in Sunday’s late match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.