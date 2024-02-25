Whistles from home fans as Borussia Dortmund slumps to first loss of 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Emre Can headed over with the goal at his mercy in stoppage time as Borussia Dortmund slumped to its first defeat of 2024. Dortmund lost 3-2 at home to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. It prompted a chorus of whistles from some Dortmund fans after full time. Maximilian Beier scored twice for the visitors to come from behind and end a run of eight games without a win. Dortmund remained fourth in the last place that guarantees Champions League qualification. Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg drew 2-2. Freiburg visits Augsburg in Sunday’s late match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.