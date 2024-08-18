While QB Daniel Jones struggled, Giants O-line and Malik Nabers looked good vs Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Entering the 2024 season, the New York Gaints had questions about quarterback Daniel Jones coming off a major injury, their rebuilt offensive line and whether first-round draft pick Malik Nabers would live up the hype as a big-play receiver. In rolling out their first-team offensive and defensive units in the second week of the preseason, coach Brian Daboll had to be happy with two of the answers he got in a 28-10 loss to the Texans on Saturday. The line was outstanding, as was Nabers. The only negative was Jones, who threw two interceptions, including a Pick-6.

