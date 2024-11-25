While Messi dominates the conversation, players like the Crew’s Nagbe have helped grow MLS

Darlington Nagbe has approached his lengthy career differently as soccer players go. Nagbe recently wrapped up his 14th season in Major League Soccer and his fifth with the Columbus Crew. He’s been on four MLS Cup championship teams over the course of his career. In a season that’s been dominated by the outsized talent of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi, Nagbe is among the league’s quietly steady performers who have worked to raise the profile of MLS. Nagbe won the league’s Impact Award on Monday.

