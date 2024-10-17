While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James and his 20-year-son, Bronny, are about to become the first father and son to play on the same NBA team. Yet their historic pairing presents unique challenges that could affect the Los Angeles Lakers’ determination to become a title contender again. Bronny has already acknowledged and lamented the social media stigma of favoritism and nepotism hovering over the start of his NBA career. The Lakers have also been criticized for using a draft pick to guarantee this father-son pairing. But Bronny’s first few months on the roster have generated overwhelming positivity around the Lakers, both from the front office that orchestrated it and from the players suiting up alongside the James duo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.