While far from dominant, Philadelphia Eagles still control NFC East after Cowboys match them on top

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sits with tight end Dallas Goedert, left, on the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Ainsworth]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles still control the NFC East after rare consecutive losses and allowing the Dallas Cowboys to match them atop the division. But the 10-3 Eagles are also far from being a dominant team after a 33-13 loss at Dallas on Sunday night. There are red-zone struggles for their defense, close scores even in wins and the three fumbles in the latest game. Philadelphia has consecutive losses for the first time this season, this one a week after its 42-19 home loss to San Francisco. But the Eagles won’t play a team with a winning record in any of their final four games.

