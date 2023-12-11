While far from dominant, Philadelphia Eagles still control NFC East after Cowboys match them on top

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles still control the NFC East after rare consecutive losses and allowing the Dallas Cowboys to match them atop the division. But the 10-3 Eagles are also far from being a dominant team after a 33-13 loss at Dallas on Sunday night. There are red-zone struggles for their defense, close scores even in wins and the three fumbles in the latest game. Philadelphia has consecutive losses for the first time this season, this one a week after its 42-19 home loss to San Francisco. But the Eagles won’t play a team with a winning record in any of their final four games.

