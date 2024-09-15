While ex-coach Fabian Hürzeler dazzles the Premier League St. Pauli is struggling in Germany

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Fabian Hürzeler is the English Premier League’s new star manager after going unbeaten in his first four league games at Brighton. His old club St. Pauli is in trouble already. Three games into the Bundesliga season St. Pauli has yet to earn a point. Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Augsburg left St. Pauli in the relegation zone. At least it shed the unwanted record of being the league’s only team yet to score a goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.