Which move is better down 1 late? Kick the extra point or go for 2

Whenever a team is trailing by seven points late in a game and driving, the talk quickly turns to whether they will go for 2 and the win if they happen to score a touchdown. Tampa Bay, New England and Seattle all opted against it in Week 9 and ended up as overtime losers. The situations weren’t entirely identical, with the Seahawks scoring with 51 seconds left, the Patriots on the final play with an exhausted Drake Maye, and the Buccaneers with 27 seconds left and Patrick Mahomes on the other side. But the decisions and the outcomes were.

