Where, when and how Novak Djokovic won each of his 23 Grand Slam titles

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic set the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies won by earning No. 23 at the 2023 French Open. Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in the final at Roland Garros on Sunday. Djokovic entered that match with 22, tied with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last year, is next with 20. Among women, Margaret Court leads the way with 24, some earned during the sport’s amateur era, while Serena Williams finished her career last season with 23, the most in the Open era.

