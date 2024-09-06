When Washington State and Texas Tech meet the legacy of Mike Leach will be in the spotlight

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The legacy and history of Mike Leach’s influence on college football will be in the spotlight when two of his former teams meet on Saturday night when Washington State plays host to Texas Tech. Leach passed away nearly two years ago while a coach at Mississippi State. Leach coached at Texas Tech for 10 seasons and spent eight seasons in Pullman with the Cougars. The matchup comes on the weekend Leach is inducted into the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame and has rekindled the discussion about his inclusion in the College Football Hall of Fame. But it’s not straightforward as Leach fell barely short in one requirement — his winning percentage didn’t hit the 60% mark.

