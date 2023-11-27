When the Chargers’ defense improves, the offense commits 4 turnovers and the losing streak grows

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense has been their primary problem for most of this increasingly unpleasant season. But that unit put on a largely stellar performance Sunday night against AFC-leading Baltimore. And just when the defense got it together, the Chargers’ offense fell apart with flagrant ball security problems, an inept running game and an overall inability to make big plays consistently. It’s been one thing after another during the three-game losing streak that has made the talent-laden Chargers one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this season. Coach Brandon Staley’s job security could be tenuous with six games left in his third year in charge.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.