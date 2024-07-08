When tennis and soccer collide: Wimbledon players and crowd keep one eye on Euro 2024

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is slightly worried about a possible scheduling conflict for his Wimbledon quarterfinal on Tuesday. If his match against Tommy Paul is played in the evening, there’s a good chance he won’t be able to watch Spain’s semifinal against France at soccer’s European Championship. Alcaraz says “hopefully on Tuesday we are not going to play at the same time.” It’s an issue that pops up every time Wimbledon coincides with a major soccer tournament such as the World Cup or the Euros. Players often find themselves keeping half an eye on how their country’s national team is doing even while focusing on their own progress at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

