When it comes to top prospects, baseball is in an era of aggression; Langford, others set for debuts

Wyatt Langford is starting the season in the big leagues for the Texas Rangers after just 44 games in the minors. That’s a reflection of how aggressive major league teams are willing to be with top prospects these days. It was less than a decade ago that the Chicago Cubs famously kept Kris Bryant in the minors long enough in his debut season of 2015 that his eventual free agency was delayed by a year. Bryant lost a grievance accusing the team of service time manipulation, but the most recent collective bargaining agreement in 2022 included provisions aimed at discouraging that practice.

