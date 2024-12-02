When Clemson got in ACC title game, Dabo Swinney got wild FaceTime from coach who made it happen

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s cellphone started blowing up with messages when the Tigers found out they had made the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Then came a FaceTime call from Syracuse coach Fran Brown, whose team had knocked off Miami to clear the way for No. 18 Clemson. The 9-3 Tigers will face eighth-ranked SMU for the ACC title and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff next Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. Swinney on Sunday described the call from Brown as hilarious and appreciated. SMU is 11-1 overall, and went 8-0 in ACC play in its league debut.

