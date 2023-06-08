Wheeler’s no-hit bid for Phillies broken up in 8th on Nevin’s one-out single

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler’s bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Tyler Nevin singled for the Detroit Tigers with one out in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies right-hander. Jonathan Schoop reached on a throwing error by Phillies third baseman Josh Harrison, and Nevin followed with a clean single to right field that put runners at the corners. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson then removed Wheeler, who threw 75 of his 108 pitches for strikes. He struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter with a pitch. Detroit tied it 1-all on Zack Short’s bunt single against reliever Seranthony Domínguez. Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead on Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

