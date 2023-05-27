Wheeler strikes out 12 as Philadelphia Phillies top Atlanta Braves 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out 12 in eight shutout innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Saturday.

Wheeler (4-4) allowed three hits, walked one and hit a batter in his first win since April 29. The right-hander went 0-3 with a 4.44 ERA in four previous May starts.

Philadelphia went ahead to stay with two runs in the fifth against Morton (5-5). Bryson Stott drove in Brandon Marsh with a sacrifice fly, and Trea Turner added a run-scoring double.

Morton struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and walked four.

Sean Murphy homered against Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel with one out in the ninth inning. But Kimbrel then struck out Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson

It was Kimbrel’s seventh save of the season and No. 401 for his career.

Murphy had two of Atlanta’s four hits. The Braves went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

Turner, who has struggled in his first season in Philadelphia, had two hits and stole a base. Kody Clemens had two hits and scored a run.

The Phillies went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm made the game’s top defensive play in the third. The third baseman made a diving stop of an Ozuna grounder with a runner on second, and threw Ozuna out from his knees. Wheeler got Rosario to pop out to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.97 ERA) faces right-hander Dylan Covey (0-0, 3.00 ERA) in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday.

