Wheeler scores 20 second-half points, MTSU erases 18-point hole to beat Louisville in NCAA tourney

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Savannah Wheeler scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, and No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee overcame an 18-point, second quarter deficit to defeat sixth-seeded Louisville 71-69 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Jalynn Gregory scored 24 for MTSU, which won its 20th straight game and has not lost since falling to Grand Canyon Dec. 30. The Blue Raiders matched the third largest comeback in the opening rounds in tournament history. Center Anastasiia Boldyreva had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Blue Raiders, who advanced to the second round of the tournament for the fifth time and first since 2007. Olivia Cochran had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville.

