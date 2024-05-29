Wheeler returns to Rangers lineup for Game 4 against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Blake Wheeler was back in the New York Rangers’ lineup for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Florida after missing more than three months with a broken right leg. Wheeler got hurt in a game against Montreal on Feb. 15, and the Rangers knew it would take a deep playoff run to get the 37-year-old forward back on the ice this season. Filip Chytil was out of the Rangers’ lineup to make room for Wheeler. The Panthers made a pair of changes to their forward lines for Game 4, with Kyle Okposo and Steven Lorentz going in, Nick Cousins and Ryan Lomberg coming out.

