Wheeler has 24, Brooks 22 and Washington pulls away from Arizona State in second half for 82-67 win

By The Associated Press
Washington center Braxton Meah (34) dunks against Arizona State forward Alonzo Gaffney during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler hit all five of his career-best 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 20 points and Washington defeated Arizona State 82-67. Wheeler was 8-of-11 shooting and Brooks 8 of 14 for the Huskies, who shot 51% (30 for 59), going 13 of 25 from 3-point range. Jamiya Neal had 14 points and Frankie Collins 13 to lead the Sun Devils.  Brooks hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run and capped it with a jumper to give the Huskies a 62-50 lead with 8:47 to play. Wood and Wheeler contributed 3s. Collins ended ASU’s drought with a three-point play, but the Huskies scored another quick seven. Koren Johnson hit a 3 and a jumper that bumped the lead to 69-53 with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Woods hit a 3-pointer with 2:14 to play for the biggest lead at 79-61.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.