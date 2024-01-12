Wheeler has 24, Brooks 22 and Washington pulls away from Arizona State in second half for 82-67 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler hit all five of his career-best 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 20 points and Washington defeated Arizona State 82-67. Wheeler was 8-of-11 shooting and Brooks 8 of 14 for the Huskies, who shot 51% (30 for 59), going 13 of 25 from 3-point range. Jamiya Neal had 14 points and Frankie Collins 13 to lead the Sun Devils. Brooks hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run and capped it with a jumper to give the Huskies a 62-50 lead with 8:47 to play. Wood and Wheeler contributed 3s. Collins ended ASU’s drought with a three-point play, but the Huskies scored another quick seven. Koren Johnson hit a 3 and a jumper that bumped the lead to 69-53 with 6 1/2 minutes to go. Woods hit a 3-pointer with 2:14 to play for the biggest lead at 79-61.

