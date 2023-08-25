What’s in a name? Notre Dame and its fans painting Dublin green ahead of season opener against Navy

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
A pedestrian crosses Dame Street below a giant Notre Dame football placard in Dublin, Ireland, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Notre Dame will play Navy at Aviva Stadium on Saturday when a portion of Dame Street will be closed to traffic to become a fan zone. Close to 40,000 international fans are expected in Ireland’s capital. (AP Photo/Kenneth Maguire)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kenneth Maguire]

DUBLIN (AP) — The Fighting Irish are in Dublin and headlining a college football game against longtime rival Navy. Notre Dame has played in the Irish capital twice before but this time they’re going bigger. Notre Dame has brought more than 30,000 fans, with at least one U.S. Supreme Court justice expected to be among them. There are business and academic summits, a pep rally at a concert venue Friday night. A Catholic Mass on Saturday is expected to draw 5,000 to Dublin Castle. Dublin has temporarily renamed Dame Street as Notre Dame Street. Saturday’s game is the season opener for both teams.

