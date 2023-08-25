What’s in a name? Notre Dame and its fans painting Dublin green ahead of season opener against Navy

DUBLIN (AP) — The Fighting Irish are in Dublin and headlining a college football game against longtime rival Navy. Notre Dame has played in the Irish capital twice before but this time they’re going bigger. Notre Dame has brought more than 30,000 fans, with at least one U.S. Supreme Court justice expected to be among them. There are business and academic summits, a pep rally at a concert venue Friday night. A Catholic Mass on Saturday is expected to draw 5,000 to Dublin Castle. Dublin has temporarily renamed Dame Street as Notre Dame Street. Saturday’s game is the season opener for both teams.

