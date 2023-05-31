What was that thing on Djokovic’s chest at the French Open? He jokes it’s connected to Iron Man

PARIS (AP) — So what exactly was that metal-looking object about the size of a bottle cap that was taped to Novak Djokovic’s chest at the French Open? He was asked about it. He didn’t give a straight answer. Instead he said it had something to do with his love of the comic book character Iron Man. During the changeover between the end of the first set and the start of the second during the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3 victory over Marton Fucsovics at Roland Garros on Wednesday night, Djokovic changed his shirt. TV cameras zoomed in on some item that was attached to his chest.

