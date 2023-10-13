What to know about the Rugby World Cup ahead of 4 north vs south quarterfinals

Never before has the northern hemisphere been in such a powerful position heading into the knockout stages of a Rugby World Cup. Teams from the north are favored in all four quarterfinals this weekend, raising the very realistic possibility of a northern hemisphere sweep come semifinal time. Top-ranked Ireland has delivered on all expectations so far. Host France also is unbeaten. And England and Wales have progressed. This weekend could signal a major power shift in the ongoing north vs. south battle. Southern hemisphere teams have won eight of the nine previous Rugby World Cups. This one in France looks very different.

