‘What should I change?’ Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces questions in career-worst losing run

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Amid the worst losing streak of his career, Pep Guardiola is more determined than ever to stick to the plan. Manchester City has lost five straight games in all competitions and after a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham is eight points behind Premier League leader Liverpool. On Tuesday City faces Feyenoord in the Champions League having been thrashed 4-1 by Sporting Lisbon in its last match in European club soccer’s elite competition. Yet Guardiola says his faith in his approach was unshaken.

