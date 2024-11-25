What is the IPL auction and who are the main players?

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Indian Premier League is the most popular and lucrative Twenty20 cricket competition in the world. Cricket stars from all over the world participate in the 10-team league. Teams build their rosters through an auction system. On Sunday, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL’s 16-year history when the Lucknow Super Giants paid $3.2 million for his services. The auction price represents the player’s salary. This year’s mega auction ahead of the 2025 season took place over two days in Saudi Arabia.

