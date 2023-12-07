What crisis? Man United gets morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea. City loses 1-0 at Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spent the majority of the season in apparent crisis. Pep Guardiola spoke this week of his confidence that Manchester City would win an unprecedented fourth Premier League title in a row. How quickly fortunes can change in soccer. Just three points now separate the rivals after defending champions City extended its winless run in the league to four games with 1-0 loss at Aston Villa on Wednesday and United beat Chelsea 2-1. The Dutch coach had gone into the game on the back of a 10th defeat of the season at Newcastle over the weekend and reports of player unrest in the locker room.

