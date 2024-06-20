What can Brown do for the Oilers? Edmonton’s other Connor is thriving in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid has been the best player on the ice as the Edmonton Oilers rallied to force a sixth game in the Stanley Cup Final after falling behind 3-0 to the Florida Panthers. Connor Brown also has made a big difference. Brown set up a short-handed goal in Game 4 and then scored one in Game 5 to send the series back across North America. The 30-year-old maligned for his lack of production in his first season with Edmonton is finally looking like his old self 20 months since tearing the ACL in his left knee.

