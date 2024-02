COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Rob Whaley Jr. scored 15 points and UNLV cruised to a 72-43 win over the Air Force Academy. The Runnin’ Rebels built a 13-point lead at the break and held the Falcons to just 19 second-half points.

