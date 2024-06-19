‘We’ve got a lot of dudes in here with good stuff.’ The Pirates’ pitching staff is growing up fast

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are starting to gain momentum thanks to a pitching staff that is coming of age. Mitch Keller, Colin Holderman and David Bednar combined to shut out the Cincinnati Reds as the Pirates took two of three from their NL Central rivals. The 1-0 win marked Pittsburgh’s fourth shutout in June. The Pirates have needed to rely on their pitching to keep them hovering around .500 while the offensive searches for a spark. Keller says the pitching staff’s willingness to share information and ideas has helped the group become close in a short period.

