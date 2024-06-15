Wet outfield delays toss for India-Canada match in T20 World Cup

LAUDERHILL, Florida (AP) — The toss for the India-Canada game in the Twenty20 World Cup was delayed after overnight rains caused a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. India has already qualified for the second round. Canada has already been eliminated. Rain and flash floods in Florida have been a threat to the games this weekend. On Friday, the U.S.-Ireland game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.