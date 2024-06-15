Wet outfield delays toss for India-Canada match in T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
The pitch area is seen covered ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

LAUDERHILL, Florida (AP) — The toss for the India-Canada game in the Twenty20 World Cup was delayed after overnight rains caused a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. India has already qualified for the second round. Canada has already been eliminated. Rain and flash floods in Florida have been a threat to the games this weekend. On Friday, the U.S.-Ireland game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

