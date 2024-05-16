Westwood, Kahlina guide Charlotte to 1-0 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Ashley Westwood scored off a free kick in the second half and Kristijan Kahlina finished with five saves for his third straight clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire. Westwood drilled a right-footed shot to the top right corner of the net in the 60th minute for his second goal of the season for Charlotte (6-5-2), which was coming off back-to-back shutout victories at home to begin May. Kahlina has five clean sheets this season, tying him with Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano for the league lead. Chris Brady had one save for the Fire (2-7-4), who have gone 0-4-2 — with both draws scoreless — in their last six matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.