Westwood, Garcia, Poulter resign from European tour

Three of Europe’s Ryder Cup stalwarts are no longer members of the European tour. Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among four players who resigned rather than pay fines for playing LIV Golf. The decision Wednesday stems from a Sports Resolution ruling last month that found the European tour within its rights to sanction players for competing on a rival circuit. That means the end of the Ryder Cup for the trio. Garcia has won the most matches of anyone in Ryder Cup history. Poulter has been its most clutch performer. Richard Bland also has resigned.

