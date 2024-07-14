Westwood first Charlotte player to post three assists in one match in 3-1 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookies Iúri Tavares and Liel Abada used two of Ashley Westwood’s club-record three assists to score two minutes apart in the first half, sparking Charlotte FC to a 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati. Charlotte (10-8-5) was coming off a 2-1 home loss to Inter Miami on July 3, a team Cincinnati (15-5-4) beat 6-1 three days later to grab the lead in the Supporters’ Shield race with 48 points. It was Charlotte’s first win in the series. Cincinnati outscored Charlotte 5-0 in winning two previous matchups at home and the two clubs played to draws in two matches in Charlotte.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.