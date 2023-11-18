Weston McKennie will miss US game vs Trinidad and Tobago because of knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the United States’ Copa América qualifier at Trinidad and Tobago on Monday because of a knee injury. It’s another blow to a team already missing Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Tyler Adams. McKennie played the entire match in Thursday’s 3-0 win at Austin, Texas, the first leg of the total-goals series. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday the 25-year-old McKennie left the team to recuperate from aggravated left knee tendinopathy. That’s a condition in which tissue connecting muscle to a bone becomes inflamed.

