Weston McKennie wants to prove he’s worthy to Juventus and its fans. He joined the 36-time Italian champion for the 2020-21 season, had his following season cut short by a broken foot, then was loaned to Leeds last January and couldn’t prevent the club from relegation. McKennie returned to Juventus this summer, entered the first two matches as a substitute and made his first start last weekend in a 2-0 win at Empoli. At Juventus, he’s a teammate of fellow American Tim Weah _ a son of Liberia President and former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.