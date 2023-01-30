Weston McKennie becomes latest US midfielder to join Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds has added another United States midfielder to its squad by signing Weston McKennie on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus. The 24-year-old McKennie will join compatriots Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson at Leeds which is coached by American Jesse Marsch. McKennie was a key member of the U.S. squad at the World Cup and has nine goals in 41 appearances for his country. The midfielder joined Juventus from Schalke in 2020 and became the Bianconeri’s first American player. He made nearly 100 appearances for Juventus, scoring 13 times. Leeds hired former U.S. international Chris Armas as an assistant coach last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.