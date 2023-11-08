Western Michigan keeps its bowl hopes alive rallying to beat Central Michigan 38-28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Hayden Wolff threw for 333 yard and three touchdowns and Western Michigan continued its push for bowl eligibility by beating Central Michigan 38-28 in a back-and-forth game. The Broncos led 21-7 at halftime before Central Michigan scored three touchdowns in the third quarter for a 28-21 advantage. The Broncos reestablished control with a 17-point fourth and held Central MIchigan scoreless. Central Michigan’s Jase Bauer threw all three of his scoring passes in the third to give the Chippewas their first lead of the game.

