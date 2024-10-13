Western Michigan holds on after a 5-hour weather delay to beat Akron 34-24

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Hayden Wolff threw two touchdown passes and Western Michigan held off Akron after a five-hour weather delay for a 34-24 victory. Wolff threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kaevion Mack to give Western Michigan a 31-24 lead with 4:02 remaining in the third quarter before the game was stopped due to thunder and lightning. When the teams returned, Luka Zurak kicked a 20-yard field goal for Western Michigan with 11:28 left in the game, and Akron’s Garrison Smith missed a 34-yard attempt with 1:02 remaining.

