Western Michigan gets rolling on offense, defeats Ball State 42-24

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Treyson Bourguet threw three touchdown passes to Anthony Sambucci, Zahir Abdus-Salaam scored twice on the ground and Western Michigan defeated Ball State 42-24. The Broncos compiled 461 yards on offense and their defense sacked Ball State quarterback Lance Hatcher six times. Western Michigan scored 21 points in the second quarter for a 28-10 halftime lead and coasted to victory in the second half. Bourguet was 24-of-39 passing for 328 yards for the Broncos. Hatcher completed 26 of 37 passes for 316 yards and had three touchdown passes.

