Western Kentucky is bowl eligible after beating Sam Houston 28-23

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw a 75-yard scoring strike to Malachi Corley in the fourth quarter and Western Kentucky became eligible for a bowl game after rallying for a 28-23 victory over Sam Houston. Reed threw for a 45-yard touchdown to Dalvin Smith to give Western Kentucky (6-5, 3-3 Conference USA) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Sam Houston (2-9, 1-6) bounced back with Keegan Shoemaker’s 42-yard touchdown throw to Noah Smith and Adrian Murdaugh’s 1-yard scoring plunge to take a 13-7 lead. Markese Stepp scored on a 3-yard run and Reed connected with Craig Burt Jr. for a 26-yard touchdown as the Hilltoppers regained the lead. Colby Sessums kicked a 53-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to pull the Bearkats within 21-16.

