Western Kentucky blanks Eastern Kentucky 31-0 for its fourth straight series victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — TJ Finley threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, Elijah Young rushed for 52 yards and two scores and Western Kentucky blanked Eastern Kentucky 31-0. Western Kentucky (1-1) has won four straight meetings with Eastern Kentucky (0-2), with the last meeting coming in the 2017 season — a 31-17 victory. Young had scoring runs of 1 and 9 yards. Finley’s touchdown pass went for 12 yards to Dalvin Smith. L.T. Sanders scored his first TD for the Hilltoppers on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. WKU has won four straight home openers and is 20-10 overall in home games under coach Tyson Helton. The Hilltoppers hold a 201-100-4 record in games at Houchens-Smith Stadium

