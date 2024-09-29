Western Illinois beats D-II member McKendree 49-32, snaps 27-game losing streak

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Cameren Smith ran for 199 yards and two touchdowns, Nathan Lamb and Demari Davis each accounted for two TDs and Western Illinois beat Division-II member McKendree 49-32 to snap a 27-game losing streak. Western Illinois won for the first time since a 38-31 victory over Illinois State on October 30, 2021. Lamb ran for a 2-yard TD that made it 7-3 in the first quarter and connected with Davis for a 74-yard touchdown that gave Western Illinois (1-3) a 14-6 lead with 3:33 left in the second. McKendree went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and Davis scored on a 17-yard end around less than 3 minutes later. Kaleb Barry kicked field goals of 25, 29, 20 and 23 yards for McKendree.

