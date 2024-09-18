Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers open camp with high expectations

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers opened training camp with the news that veteran forward Evander Kane will miss the start of the upcoming season because of surgery needed for hernias, abdominal tears and other injuries. The Oilers are coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final, where they lost Game 7 to Florida. Expectations are high for the Oilers, who return the core of that team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

