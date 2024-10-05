Western Carolina wins game against Wofford without spectators due to rescue and recovery efforts

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jalynn Williams had two short touchdown runs, CJ Williams broke up a fourth-down pass with 45 seconds remaining and Western Carolina held off Wofford 21-17 without spectators due to rescue and recovery efforts around the western North Carolina region. WCU elected to attempt a 53-yard field goal on fourth-and-14 with 1:36 remaining but Paxton Robertson narrowly missed it to the right, setting up Wofford at its 36-yard line for a potential game-winning drive. Pauly Seeley V ran for a 15-yard gain on first down and then completed a 3-yard pass to Dylan Djet. Seeley overthrew a wide-open receiver on third down and then tried to squeeze a pass to Rickie Shaw II over the middle that Williams batted to the ground in the closing seconds.

