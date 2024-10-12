Western Carolina welcomes back spectators with 30-16 win over The Citadel

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales threw for 294 yards and a score, Jalynn Williams rushed for three touchdowns and Western Carolina welcomed their fans back to E.J. Whitmire Stadium in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene with a 30-16 win on Saturday. The Catamounts beat Wofford at home last Saturday without spectators in the stands because of rescue and recovery efforts taking place around western North Carolina. The Catamounts debuted a “Prayers for Western Carolina” helmet sticker while also promoting a “Fill the Truck” effort to load the team equipment truck with fan donations of goods.

