Western Carolina snaps 2-game skid to keep Wofford winless

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns, Richard McCollum made a go-ahead 33-yard field goal with 8:10 remaining and Western Carolina beat winless Wofford 28-25. The WCU defense forced a turnover on downs on Wofford’s final possession of the fourth quarter to seal the win. Gonzales finished 19 for 31, including second-quarter touchdown passes of 15 yards to Calvin Jones and 23 yards to Censere Lee for an 18-15 lead at halftime. Gonzales also had 61 yards rushing. Branson Adams added 51 yards on the ground with a touchdown for WCU (6-3, 4-2 Southern Conference).

