Western Carolina scores 35 second-quarter points, beats VMI 58-28

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw for two touchdowns and Western Carolina scored 35 points in the second quarter on its way to beating VMI 58-28 on Saturday. The Catamounts trailed 7-6 when they scored five second-quarter touchdowns, one coming shortly after a fumble recovery on a kickoff and another on Ken Moore Jr.‘s 34-yard pick-6. VMI got within 44-21 after JoJo Crump’s 40-yard TD pass to Destin Moore but the Catamounts responded with a pair of scores, including Patrick Boyd Jr.’s 28-yard run to restore a 37-point margin. Hunter Rice rushed for 109 yards and two scores for the Keydets

