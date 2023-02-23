Westbrook signs with Clippers after clearing waivers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers. The nine-time All-Star was waived by the Utah Jazz. The move keeps Westbrook in Los Angeles. He is from the area, was a standout at UCLA and played less than two seasons for the Lakers before being traded to the Jazz on Feb. 10 as part of a three-team deal. The 15-year veteran is averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.