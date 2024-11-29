Westbrook fined for obscene on-court gesture in Nuggets’ blowout loss to Knicks

By The Associated Press
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Denver guard Russell Westbrook $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court in the fourth quarter of a 145-118 loss to the Knicks. Westbrook appeared to make the gesture right in front of the New York bench after hitting a 3-pointer from the corner. In Monday’s game, Knicks guard OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 and 17 of New York’s team record-tying 45 assists as the Knicks rode a torrid start.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.