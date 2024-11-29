Westbrook fined for obscene on-court gesture in Nuggets’ blowout loss to Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Denver guard Russell Westbrook $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the court in the fourth quarter of a 145-118 loss to the Knicks. Westbrook appeared to make the gesture right in front of the New York bench after hitting a 3-pointer from the corner. In Monday’s game, Knicks guard OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 and 17 of New York’s team record-tying 45 assists as the Knicks rode a torrid start.

