Westbeld and Marshall each score 15 as No. 18 Notre Dame tops No. 20 Lady Vols in ACC/SEC Challenge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Natalija Marshall added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Notre Dame rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat No. 20 Tennessee 74-69 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Notre Dame trailed 45-29 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Irish went on a 15-3 run to get within 50-48 before Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell closed the frame by completing a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left for a five-point lead entering the fourth. Anna DeWolfe scored with 4:25 remaining in the fourth to give Notre Dame its first lead, 62-61, since it was 9-8 midway through the first frame. KK Bransford spun into the lane and sank a shot with 47.7 seconds left to give Notre Dame the lead for good.

